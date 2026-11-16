BJP targets Rahul Gandhi after Italian leader raises ‘vote chor’ slogan at Bharat Summit

A day after Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck said Indian democracy was in danger and raised the slogan “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the Congress’s Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, the BJP targeted the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and accused him of seeking foreign interference in the country’s domestic political affairs.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming India, its democratic institutions and PM Narendra Modi at international platforms, saying such criticism would not help him return to power. “If he aspires to return to power, he should stop travelling abroad and start visiting villages across India. Then, perhaps, he may have a chance,” Shah said.

Taking a swipe at the Bharat Summit held in Hyderabad on November 13 and 14, Shah said the Congress-led Telangana government had invited proponents of Left-wing ideology from India and abroad.

“The Congress’ prince (referring to Gandhi) also attended this conference named ‘Bharat Summit’, where he defamed India at the international level by putting forth anti-Indian thoughts. He should understand that defaming India at international platforms will not help him come to power,” Shah said.

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Shah said political differences should not come in the way of protecting India’s image and credibility before the international community. “Whether it is the ruling party or the Opposition, or any political party, can anyone justify defaming India and its PM before an international audience?” he asked.

Launching a diatribe against the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, Rahul on Saturday alleged, “India is actually no longer a democracy.” Reacting sharply to Gandhi’s comments at the summit that India was no longer a democracy, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress leader was seeking to remove the Modi government in cahoots with foreigners and associates of George Soros at the event.

George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor and philanthropist. “This shows Gandhi is against Indian democracy and wants regime change with foreign help,” he added.