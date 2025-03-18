BJP TN chief , party leaders detained

BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai, the party’s women’s wing national chief Vanathi Srinivasan and senior state leader H Raja were among the party leaders who were detained here on Monday by the police ahead of their protest against the alleged irregularities in state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

They were later let off around 7 pm, drawing criticism from Annamalai for detaining women after 6 pm. The party had announced a picketing protest of the TASMAC headquarters here.