The symbolic outreach initiative is aimed at bridging gaps with the Muslim community and promoting welfare schemes. Besides, the party seeks to encourage Muslim women to explore opportunities in the Indian Army under the Agniveer recruitment scheme and raise awareness about their constitutional rights and entitlements.

Shaheen Bagh, known for being the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, holds political and symbolic significance. Party sources said the choice of venue underlined the BJP’s push to engage directly with the minority community and dispel perceptions of alienation. It is scheduled to begin at 11 am at Hotel Town in Shaheen Bagh.

“A key objective of the event is to motivate young Muslim girls to consider serving the nation as Agniveers. We will share the inspiring story of Colonel Sofia Qureshi and encourage them to dream beyond boundaries,” said BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who would be the chief guest at the chaupal.

The event will also serve as a platform to inform Muslim women about their constitutional rights. Organisers plan to distribute copies of the Indian Constitution to attendees.

“It’s not just about military service, it is about awareness, empowerment and connecting the community with opportunities,” said BJP Delhi state executive member Ashu Chaudhary.

The chaupal would also offer on-the-spot registration for health cards under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for citizens aged above 70 years. The schemes provides beneficiaries financial protection in case of hospitalisation.

The BJP’s minority front has been organising a series of such events across India to mark 11 years of the Modi government. According to party leaders, these programmes are designed to highlight “unprecedented development” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and bring minority communities into the mainstream of central welfare initiatives.