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Home / India / BJP to host Chinese envoy among 90 diplomats from 50 countries for Diwali Milan today

BJP to host Chinese envoy among 90 diplomats from 50 countries for Diwali Milan today

Heads of Missions, Deputy Chiefs of Mission and senior diplomats will be among those who are scheduled to attend the event

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:12 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The event will be hosted by BJP chief Nitin Nabin. Tribune file photo
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin will host a special Diwali get-together for the diplomatic community at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today.

The event will be attended by more than 90 diplomatic representatives from around 50 countries, including Heads of Missions, Deputy Chiefs of Mission and senior diplomats. Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders are also expected to attend.

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The Chinese envoy is among those invited.

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The event will also witness a unique musical confluence "Tradition and Innovation" by Nandini Shankar on violin and Mahesh Raghvan on iPad.

The gathering is aimed at sharing India’s rich cultural traditions and festive spirit with the diplomatic community while strengthening goodwill, friendship and people-to-people ties, said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, foreign affairs department, BJP.

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