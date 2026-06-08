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Home / India / BJP to kick off Punjab poll outreach with Nitin Nabin, Union ministers’ visits

BJP to kick off Punjab poll outreach with Nitin Nabin, Union ministers’ visits

Plan follows meetings held by BJP Punjab chief Kewal Singh Dhillon with several Union ministers

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin. PTI file
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The BJP is set to roll out its Punjab election campaign from this month, with several high-profile visits by party leaders lined up.

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Top sources confirmed to The Tribune that BJP president Nitin Nabin will pay his maiden visit to Punjab in June, tentatively around the end of the month.

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He is expected to visit Amritsar and begin the tour by paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Mandir.

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Ahead of Nabin’s visit, the party is lining up tours of two senior Union ministers to Punjab.

The first to arrive will be Union Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “A June 13 visit is being finalised for ML Khattar, who will come to Amritsar,” sources said.

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Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is also expected to visit the state within the next few days.

Following these ministerial visits, the BJP plans to draft several other senior ministers for its Punjab election outreach campaign.

The plan follows meetings held by BJP Punjab chief Kewal Singh Dhillon with several Union ministers, during which he urged a proactive role by the Central Government in addressing what he termed as “Punjab’s multiple challenges”.

According to Dhillon, these challenges include the drug issue, law and order, the depleting water table, insecurity in the border belt, lack of economic avenues and a fragile healthcare system.

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