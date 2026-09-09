BJP to mark PM Modi’s 25 years in public life with nationwide outreach

The ruling BJP will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life by conducting massive public outreach programmes across India and lighting diyas as a mark of gratitude to the PM for his “life of service”.

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday announced the campaign, which will run from September 17, PM Modi’s birthday, to October 7, the day he first took oath of public office in 2001 as Gujarat Chief Minister.

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The programme will start with what Nabin described as “Aashirwad ka Diya”, where BJP workers at all booths across India will engage with beneficiaries of government schemes and light lamps to “express gratitude to PM”.

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The same event, Nabin said, will also see people taking the pledge of Viksit Bharat.

“The event will also see BJP hold its outreach with ASHA and Anganwari workers and also hold street plays depicting real-life stories of change which has happened in the life of many beneficiaries of government schemes,” said Nabin.

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Another important part of the programme would be the Sewa Kalash Yatra between Modi’s birthplace Vadnagar in Gujarat and his Lok Sabha segment Varanasi, with BJP workers in groups of 40 each travelling to and from these two towns, engaging random people, farmers, Anganwadi workers and other citizens along the way.

The yatras between Vadnagar and Varanasi will be led by youth, Nabin said.