BJP to sound Punjab poll bugle with Shah’s Moga rally on Mar 14

The BJP is all set to launch its election campaign in Punjab with a mega rally by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 14.

The Tribune learnt exclusively that Shah would sound the poll bugle from Killi Chahlan village—the same spot where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off its 2027 campaign on February 17.

The location of the rally, sources said, has been chosen carefully with Moga, the heart of Punjab’s politically significant Malwa region, emerging as the battle ground segment for all parties.

Just last week, AAP launched its drive there, centring on an anti-drugs plank. The rally saw the presence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Moga is the centre point of the state and the core of Punjab politics. Being a significant location in Malwa, it serves politicians to determine their ground strength and presence,” said a senior BJP source.

Amit Shah’s March 14 rally is learnt to have been finalised at the highest levels with BJP national general secretary in charge of organsation BL Santosh said to have given final touches to the plan.

“The rally by Home Minister Amit Shah will mark the beginning of the BJP’s election campaign in the state. Coming close on the heels of Prime Minister’s Punjab visit, Amit Shah’s rally will signal the importance of Punjab in the affairs of the BJP,” said a BJP leader adding that the March 14 rally will prove that Punjab is on the radar for PM Modi and Amit Shah.

For a while now a perception had grown that Punjab was on the political back burner for the BJP which was actively engaged in poll preparations in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry which go to elections this year. PM Modi’s recent visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan near Jalandhar on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti was the first sign that the BJP was getting back to election strategising in Punjab.

For the BJP, upcoming Punjab elections in 2027 will be a test of nerves after erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal partner ways in 2020 over farm laws.

The question whether the estranged partners will reunite for polls however remains alive with sections in both parties favouring a homecoming.