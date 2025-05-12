DT
Home / India / BJP tried to take credit for armed forces’ sacrifices: Congress 

BJP tried to take credit for armed forces’ sacrifices: Congress 

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accuses the BJP of putting posts on X to this effect
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:14 PM May 12, 2025 IST
Bhupesh Baghel. File photo
The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of taking credit for the armed forces’ sacrifices amidst India's recent war against terror.

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accused the BJP of putting posts on X to this effect.

The former Chhattisgarh CM said, "The BJP said the UPA did nothing. They (BJP) said on X that they did surgical strikes and the Congress did nothing. They tried to take credit for the armed forces’ sacrifices. We have always dealt with terrorism sternly. There has been no compromise on India's unity.”

Despite this, Baghel said, the Congress stood with the government as it was concerned about the unity of the nation.

He said there should be a clarity on why the US announced the ceasefire. "The US President announced the ceasefire. The public has the right to know. What was discussed? Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) and Khargeji (Mallikarjun Kharge) have already called for a special Parliament session to make the nation aware of the conditions on which the ceasefire has been accepted," he said.

He said, “Trump's tweet is astonishing. There are questions about it in everyone's mind. Has Shimla pact been annulled?” he said.

He said, "In 1971, Indiraji had shown that India would not bow before anyone. Today, the armed forces are proving the same and the Congress stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.”

He said the Congress has always put national interest foremost.

Citing Kharge, Baghel said the party would boycott the possible all-party meeting in case the Prime Minister did not chair it.

