BJP veteran Advani hospitalised with chest infection, stable

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BJP veteran and former deputy PM LK Advani was hospitalised on Friday night after he developed a severe chest infection. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital.
The hospital said Advani was currently in the ICU under the care of Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology. It added that Advani’s condition was stable, and he remained under close medical observation.
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A detailed medical bulletin is expected to be issued later.
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