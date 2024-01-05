BJP wants me arrested to keep me away from LS campaigning: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led Central government wanted to arrest him and prevent him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him were aimed at hurting his “biggest asset, which is honesty”, and defaming him. Kejriwal had skipped ED’s third summon on Wednesday, calling it “opaque and arbitrary”. He said repeated summons in the alleged liquor scam just before the Lok Sabha poll were an attempt to hinder his campaigning.

On Wednesday night, AAP leaders said the ED would raid Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday morning and he was likely to be arrested. On Thursday, the AAP national convener addressed a digital press conference.

“Why am I being summoned before the Lok Sabha polls? The investigation has been going on for two years. Why was I not called earlier? The CBI had called me eight months ago. I had gone and answered all its questions,” said Kejriwal.

“Today, the BJP is not arresting the corrupt. Rather the ED and CBI are openly being used to take away leaders of other parties and get them to join the BJP,” he said. Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are behind bars in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

He alleged the summons were being issued at the behest of the BJP with an intention to stop him from campaigning in the General Election.

“I have written to the ED in detail as to why this is illegal. I have told them their summons are illegal, but I haven’t received any response. Should I comply with illegal summons?” he said.

