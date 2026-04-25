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Home / India / BJP washing machine back with Modi washing powder: Cong on AAP MPs switching sides

BJP washing machine back with Modi washing powder: Cong on AAP MPs switching sides

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the seven MPs ‘gaddar’ (traitors)

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they are joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party. (PTI)
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A day after seven AAP MPs switched sides to the BJP, the Congress on Saturday said the BJP washing machine is back along with Modi washing powder.

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The Congress has been accusing the BJP of inducting leaders of various other parties facing cases and then going slow on the action against them.

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Ashok Mittal, one of the seven AAP MP's who quit, had faced Enforcement Directorate raids only a few days ago.

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"The BJP washing machine is back along with the Modi washing powder. Those who projected themselves as paragons of virtue, integrity and ideology stand brutally exposed," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members - Raghav Chadha, Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal - quit the party and merged with the BJP.

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They alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Though Chadha and Maliwal had fallen out of favour of the AAP, the move by the other five MPs to switch sides came as a surprise to many.

The exits were announced at a hurriedly called press conference, after which AAP chief Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people of Punjab while state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the seven MPs "gaddar" (traitors).

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