‘BJP will steal votes and win’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges EC to release CCTV footage of 100 Bengal seats

Banerjee also challenged the Election Commission to release the CCTV footage from counting centres in around 100 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, alleging that the counting process in these seats require scrutiny.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling party was confident of returning to power because it believed votes could be “stolen” with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the helm.

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Addressing the INDIA bloc protest here, Banerjee said, “The way SIR has been conducted in Bengal today, and the way protests are taking place across the country, prove how deeply the resentment of the common people has grown”.

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Banerjee said people had traditionally believed that an elected government could be held accountable through elections if it failed to deliver on its promises. However, he alleged that the BJP’s confidence stemmed from the belief that electoral outcomes could be manipulated.

“Why is the BJP so confident?” Banerjee asked, adding that the party was unconcerned about rising unemployment or increasing prices of essential commodities such as gas, petrol, kerosene and vegetables.

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“They do not care because they know that Gyanesh Kumar is sitting there and that they will win again by stealing votes,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Sambit Patra’s remarks, Banerjee invoked the BJP’s Ram temple campaign and its electoral setback in Ayodhya.

“If someone wants to give Gyanesh Kumar the status of Lord Ganesha, that is a separate matter. But they should also remember that they used the politics of the Ram Temple and lost in Ayodhya,” he said.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP had brought Lord Ganesha into the political discourse and claimed that the party’s defeat in Maharashtra was “certain”.

“This time they have brought Lord Ganesha into the picture as well, and their defeat in Maharashtra is certain,” he said.

Banerjee also challenged the Election Commission to release the CCTV footage from counting centres in around 100 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, alleging that the counting process in these seats require scrutiny.

He questioned whether Opposition counting agents had remained present after 5 pm at the counting centres in these constituencies.

“Show me even one Opposition counting agent who was present after 5 pm in any of these constituencies. They will not be able to,” he said, specifically referring to Howrah, Raina constituencies in Paschim Medinipur and Satgachia.

The TMC leader’s remarks came amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over the electoral roll revision and growing Opposition criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.