DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / ‘BJP will steal votes and win’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges EC to release CCTV footage of 100 Bengal seats

‘BJP will steal votes and win’: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges EC to release CCTV footage of 100 Bengal seats

The TMC leader’s remarks came amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over the electoral roll revision and growing Opposition criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:19 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee during a demonstration as part of the INDIA bloc's march towards the Election Commission of India office, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Banerjee also challenged the Election Commission to release the CCTV footage from counting centres in around 100 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, alleging that the counting process in these seats require scrutiny.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the ruling party was confident of returning to power because it believed votes could be “stolen” with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the helm.

Advertisement

Addressing the INDIA bloc protest here, Banerjee said, “The way SIR has been conducted in Bengal today, and the way protests are taking place across the country, prove how deeply the resentment of the common people has grown”.

Advertisement

Banerjee said people had traditionally believed that an elected government could be held accountable through elections if it failed to deliver on its promises. However, he alleged that the BJP’s confidence stemmed from the belief that electoral outcomes could be manipulated.

“Why is the BJP so confident?” Banerjee asked, adding that the party was unconcerned about rising unemployment or increasing prices of essential commodities such as gas, petrol, kerosene and vegetables.

Advertisement

“They do not care because they know that Gyanesh Kumar is sitting there and that they will win again by stealing votes,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP leader Sambit Patra’s remarks, Banerjee invoked the BJP’s Ram temple campaign and its electoral setback in Ayodhya.

“If someone wants to give Gyanesh Kumar the status of Lord Ganesha, that is a separate matter. But they should also remember that they used the politics of the Ram Temple and lost in Ayodhya,” he said.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP had brought Lord Ganesha into the political discourse and claimed that the party’s defeat in Maharashtra was “certain”.

“This time they have brought Lord Ganesha into the picture as well, and their defeat in Maharashtra is certain,” he said.

Banerjee also challenged the Election Commission to release the CCTV footage from counting centres in around 100 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, alleging that the counting process in these seats require scrutiny.

He questioned whether Opposition counting agents had remained present after 5 pm at the counting centres in these constituencies.

“Show me even one Opposition counting agent who was present after 5 pm in any of these constituencies. They will not be able to,” he said, specifically referring to Howrah, Raina constituencies in Paschim Medinipur and Satgachia.

The TMC leader’s remarks came amid protests by INDIA bloc parties over the electoral roll revision and growing Opposition criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts