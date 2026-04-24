icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / BJP winning 110 of 152 seats in Phase 1: Shah in Bengal

BJP winning 110 of 152 seats in Phase 1: Shah in Bengal

Says the BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission today to recommend ways of ensuring an even better law and order situation for the second phase of polling on April 29

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:29 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves to a gathering during an election campaign ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Union Home Minister on Friday said the BJP is winning West Bengal decisively and will bag 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase on Thursday.

Advertisement

Noting a "tsunami of support for the party", Amit Shah credited the Election Commission for creating an environment that he said has enabled free and fair polls. "People have voted freely. There has not been even one political killing. Voter rolls have been purified. Voters have come out without fear. We are winning Bengal. That is a certainty," Shah said.

Advertisement

He said the BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission today to recommend ways of ensuring an even better law and order situation for the second phase of polling on April 29.

Advertisement

"The BJP will get more than 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase of Bengal elections. People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase of assembly polls, voted with enthusiasm for change," Amit Shah said in Kolkata.

He thanked the EC and security forces for ensuring no deaths during the first phase of Bengal polls. Shah said anti-incumbency in the state is at its peak and the question marks on women's safety have polarised women in favour of the BJP.

Advertisement

"A BJP government in Bengal is a certainty; I can witness a tsunami. We will add seats and vote share," Shah said. He added that Bengal has a history of toppling regimes for good. "This time it will vote for BJP and we will stay for 30 years," he said, adding that the high voter turnout shows Bengal has vented its anger against Mamata Banerjee. "The results are going to be in our favour," he claimed.

Asked what the BJP's top priority would be should the party win, Shah said, "Fencing of the borders, detection of illegal immigrants, their deportation, and punishment to government officers who gave fake ID cards to these illegals."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts