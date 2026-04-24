BJP winning 110 of 152 seats in Phase 1: Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister on Friday said the BJP is winning West Bengal decisively and will bag 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase on Thursday.

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Noting a "tsunami of support for the party", Amit Shah credited the Election Commission for creating an environment that he said has enabled free and fair polls. "People have voted freely. There has not been even one political killing. Voter rolls have been purified. Voters have come out without fear. We are winning Bengal. That is a certainty," Shah said.

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He said the BJP delegation will meet the Election Commission today to recommend ways of ensuring an even better law and order situation for the second phase of polling on April 29.

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"The BJP will get more than 110 of the 152 seats that went to polls in the first phase of Bengal elections. People of Bengal broke all records in the first phase of assembly polls, voted with enthusiasm for change," Amit Shah said in Kolkata.

He thanked the EC and security forces for ensuring no deaths during the first phase of Bengal polls. Shah said anti-incumbency in the state is at its peak and the question marks on women's safety have polarised women in favour of the BJP.

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"A BJP government in Bengal is a certainty; I can witness a tsunami. We will add seats and vote share," Shah said. He added that Bengal has a history of toppling regimes for good. "This time it will vote for BJP and we will stay for 30 years," he said, adding that the high voter turnout shows Bengal has vented its anger against Mamata Banerjee. "The results are going to be in our favour," he claimed.

Asked what the BJP's top priority would be should the party win, Shah said, "Fencing of the borders, detection of illegal immigrants, their deportation, and punishment to government officers who gave fake ID cards to these illegals."