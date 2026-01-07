BJP woman worker in Karnataka alleges she was stripped by police; latter deny charge

A BJP woman worker has alleged that she was stripped and assaulted by the police at Hubbali in Karnataka.

The police, however, have rubbished the charge, claiming that the woman had taken off her clothes herself while resisting arrest in a case and had attacked police personnel too.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows the woman surrounded by female police personnel in a bus.

The woman in question has been identified as Sujatha. Reports suggest that the complaint against her was lodged by a Congress civic body member over the ongoing SIR exercise in the state. Sujatha, who was earlier part of the Congress, had recently joined the BJP.

The Hubbali police said that BJP woman leader had multiple cases registered against her. They claimed there were many female police personnel present in the van when the woman removed her clothes. They said the police personnel ensured that she was covered immediately with the help of people standing around.

An investigation is under way.