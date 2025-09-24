DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / BJP workers forcibly drape saree around 72-year old Congress functionary after he posts morphed pic of PM    

BJP workers forcibly drape saree around 72-year old Congress functionary after he posts morphed pic of PM    

The Congress functionary said he will lodge a complaint to seek action against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, adding that the "mob mentality" and the encroachment on his personal freedom would not be tolerated

article_Author
PTI
Thane (Maharashtra), Updated At : 10:26 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress worker Prakash Pagare (centre) being accosted on road. Video grab: X/@Simrankaur2020
Advertisement

Local BJP workers allegedly forced a Congress functionary to wear a saree in public after he shared a morphed photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

Advertisement

A local BJP office-bearer defended the act on Tuesday, saying it was a response to Congress functionary Mama alias Prakash Pagare's attempt to "defame" the PM.

A video clip of the incident has surfaced online.

Advertisement

Pagare said he would take legal action against the BJP functionaries involved in the act on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old local Congress functionary had shared a morphed image on social media of the PM.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, BJP Kalyan president Nandu Parab and other party workers intercepted Pagare on Manpada Road in Domibvli area. They forcibly draped a saree around him in the middle of the road.

Defending the act, Parab said it was their response to Pagare's attempt to "defame" the prime minister.

"We made Mama Pagare wear a shalu (an expensive saree) on the street," Parab said.

Later, Pagare alleged the BJP workers hurled casteist slurs and also slapped him during the confrontation.

The Congress functionary said he will lodge a complaint to seek action against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, adding that the "mob mentality" and the encroachment on his personal freedom would not be tolerated.

Kalyan Congress president Sachin Pote condemned the incident, claiming the BJP workers' action was an "insult to the entire women class" and an uncivilised attack on a senior leader.

Pote also demanded strict action against those involved in the act.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts