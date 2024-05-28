 BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge : The Tribune India

  • India
  BJP's '400 paar' claim 'bakwas', won't cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge

BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge

He said BJP was “non-existent” in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana and “not strong” in Karnataka

BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim ‘bakwas’, won’t cross 200 seats: Congress chief Kharge

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: ANI



PTI

Chandigarh, May 28 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim as “bakwas”, or nonsense, and said the party will not cross 200 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Kharge said BJP’s seats were declining as compared to the last elections while the Congress and the INDIA bloc were making gains.

The BJP-led NDA has been claiming that it will get over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Replying to a question on it, Kharge asked the basis of such claims by BJP.

“When your (seats) are declining and ours are increasing. Forget ‘400 paar’, it is ‘bakwas’. They cannot even form the government and will not go beyond 200 seats,” Kharge said.

He said BJP was “non-existent” in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana and “not strong” in Karnataka.

“You are weak in Maharashtra, while in West Bengal and Odisha, there is a fight. How are you getting 400 seats?” he asked.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s jibe that Kharge “will lose his job” after Congress’ defeat in the elections, Kharge said, “I joined politics not for doing a job. I have been in politics to serve (people) since childhood, almost for as many years now as (PM Narendra) Modi’s age.”

Shah should think about his own job after June 4, Kharge added.

Kharge said the drug problem in Punjab is the biggest challenge for the future of Punjab, and added that the youth of the state is frustrated.

“Because of this, the law and order situation is deteriorating day by day. After selling land, farmers are sending their children abroad, so that they do not fall prey to drugs. Each one is forced to migrate as employment opportunities are not available,” the Congress president said.

Notably, there is AAP government in Punjab. The Congress and AAP, which are the constituents of the INDIA bloc, are fighting the Lok Sabha polls separately in Punjab.

Attacking the PM and BJP over their claims, Kharge said, “Modi ji talks too much and works less.”  

“BJP ka sau bakna, Manmohan Singh ka ek karna barabar hai (BJP’s 100 claims equals former PM Manmohan Singh’s one claim),” Kharge said.

Kharge said Singh used to work without boasting about it whereas BJP makes a loud noise after every small achievement. During the Manmohan Singh government, farm debt of Rs 72,000 crore was given, he said.

Kharge said the Centre transferred 26 officers on Monday while Model Code of Conduct was in place and pointed to the secretary-level reshuffle by the Centre in which five new appointments were made.

On the other hand, the Congress government in Karnataka has not even announced promotions of some engineers, he said.

Attacking the BJP government further, Kharge accused it of misusing the central agencies. “Modi and Shah have such weapons which they use to harass people. Be it ED, Income Tax, CVC or CBI, they have different types of weapons which they are misusing,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief also reiterated the party’s promises for the Lok Sabha elections on farm debt waiver and the legal guarantee on minimum support price of crops, even as he attacked the BJP-led central government over the unemployment issue and the Agnipath scheme.

There were 30 lakh vacancies in the central government, all of which will be filled up if the INDIA bloc forms the government, he said.

On BJP’s charge that the Congress manifesto bears the imprint of the Muslim League, Kharge said, “Modi does not look at our manifesto or read it. I said this earlier if he finds the imprint of the Muslim League in this. We will send one person from the Congress office to help him explain it for him.”  

He said the party manifesto is for the youth, farmers, labourers and the weaker sections. 

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

