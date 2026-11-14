BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Saturday accused the Congress leadership of maintaining a “deafening silence” over serious allegations of sexual misconduct against its party leaders and questioned Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge over their silence on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Swaraj cited three cases involving Congress leaders in Jharkhand, Manipur and Uttarakhand to allege that the party was following double standards on women's safety and dignity. She questioned why Congress leaders, who frequently raise slogans such as “Smash the Patriarchy” and “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon”, were not demanding accountability when allegations surfaced against members of their own party.

Referring to allegations against Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara, Swaraj said an FIR had been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old tribal girl. She alleged that the minor was lured with promises of education and a better future, brought to the MLA's household and subsequently subjected to physical and sexual exploitation.

“These are extremely serious allegations. I want to ask the Congress party: How long will you continue to follow the principle of ‘Silence implies consent’?” she said, asking whether the party had questioned its MLA or sought accountability from him.

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Swaraj also targeted Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, referring to allegations reportedly levelled against him by 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). She claimed that despite disciplinary proceedings resulting in his dismissal from a position, the Congress had rewarded him by appointing him chairman of its Election Committee, Campaign Committee and Manifesto Committee for the forthcoming Manipur Assembly elections.

Questioning the appointment, she said the chairman of the Manifesto Committee played a crucial role in shaping the party's political vision. “When the direction itself is so misguided, the eventual outcome is bound to be disastrous,” she remarked.

The BJP MP also raised allegations made by a woman from Assam against Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat, who has recently been appointed chairman of the Uttarakhand Election Committee by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. She said the woman had sought a DNA test and that the matter had reportedly been assigned to a woman police officer for investigation.

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Arguing that the three cases reflected a pattern of selective outrage within the Congress, Swaraj said the party's response to allegations against its leaders was inconsistent with its public position on women's rights.

Taking a direct swipe at Priyanka Gandhi, she questioned whether the Congress leader stood equally firm for women's dignity when allegations involved leaders from her own party.

Contrasting the BJP's approach with that of the Congress, Swaraj credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with empowering women through development oriented policies, saying women were being recognised not merely as beneficiaries of government schemes but as “nation builders and empowered entrepreneurs”.

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She warned that the Congress would have to face questions from women voters in the forthcoming elections. “The people of this country are aware of everything. They see and understand what is happening,” she said, adding that the party would be held accountable for its stand on issues concerning women's dignity and safety.