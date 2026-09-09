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Home / India / BJP’s Gaurav files Rs 2-crore libel suit against CJP leaders

BJP’s Gaurav files Rs 2-crore libel suit against CJP leaders

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:07 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia has filed a Rs 2-crore defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Bhatia has sought Rs 2 crore in damages and an injunction against the CJP leaders over an AI-generated graphic that attributed remarks about Swatantra Bhardwaj, who has been accused of assaulting the father of CJP activist Nishu Azad, to him.

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The graphic, shared by Das on X, stated that Bhatia had called Bhardwaj a “dimagi Naxal”.

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Bhatia denied making the remarks and gave Das 24 hours to delete the post and issue an unconditional apology. Das later deleted the post and clarified on X that the graphic was AI-generated, while asking Bhatia whether he “disagreed” with the AI-generated statement.

CJP co-convener Ranka allegedly amplified the disputed post by reposting the graphic from Das’s account with a caption mocking the BJP leaders.

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Ranka had earlier joined Das and other CJP members in demanding action against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Azad’s father.

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