BJP’s Gaurav files Rs 2-crore libel suit against CJP leaders

Bhatia has sought Rs 2 crore in damages and an injunction against the CJP leaders over an AI-generated graphic that attributed remarks about Swatantra Bhardwaj, who has been accused of assaulting the father of CJP activist Nishu Azad, to him.

Advertisement

The graphic, shared by Das on X, stated that Bhatia had called Bhardwaj a “dimagi Naxal”.

Advertisement

Bhatia denied making the remarks and gave Das 24 hours to delete the post and issue an unconditional apology. Das later deleted the post and clarified on X that the graphic was AI-generated, while asking Bhatia whether he “disagreed” with the AI-generated statement.

CJP co-convener Ranka allegedly amplified the disputed post by reposting the graphic from Das’s account with a caption mocking the BJP leaders.

Advertisement

Ranka had earlier joined Das and other CJP members in demanding action against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Azad’s father.