BJP’s memefest on ‘dimaagi Naxals’ draws CJP, AAP ire

The BJP on Saturday bombarded social media spaces with online content picturing characters in lead roles punching, thrashing and challenging what they described as “dimaagi Naxals”.

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The BJP’s national X handle began the trend, with the party handles across states joining and experimenting with the theme later in the day.

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The Chhattisgarh BJP posted: “Avengers assemble: After eliminating Naxals in Bastar, it is time to take on the “dimaagi Naxals”.

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Another BJP handle used clips from the famous Netflix series ‘Mirzapur’, where one character is seen thrashing another. The read: “Instead of being a dimaagi Naxal, you can be someone who can participate in the nation’s progress.”

The Cockroach Janta Party and the Aam Aadmi Party slammed the BJP for the threads. The CJP said, “Are we really witnessing a ruling party openly calling for mass genocide? We cannot simply brush this off.”

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The CJP was reacting to a post by the Karnataka BJP X handle, which was captioned “No slowing down: taking on dimaagi Naxals with full force.”

The post featured actor Vicky Kaushal leading the Indian Army against what the post called “dimaagi Naxals”.

AAP’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also attacked the BJP, saying, “First in my bloodline to see a political party posting aggressive messages telling a class of citizens not to be interested in politics.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used the phrase “dimaagi Naxal” during his Red Fort address.

After former Home Minister P Chidambaram called himself a proud “dimaagi Naxal”, the government clarified the phrase was not meant for the Opposition leaders, but for those who follow and preach Maoist ideology, advocate secession from India, reject the Constitution, speak about cutting off Siliguri Corridor from the North-East, and deliberately hamper India’s growth.