BJP’s next test is keeping cadre culture alive: Nitin Nabin

The BJP’s biggest organisational challenge in its next phase is not winning elections but ensuring that its growing strength does not weaken the cadre culture and ideological commitment that built the party, BJP national president Nitin Nabin told workers on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering at the historic Delhi venue where the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded on October 21, 1951, Nabin drew a sharp contrast between the organisation’s early years and the BJP’s present-day reach.

Jana Sangh workers, he said, lacked even basic resources, from funds to offices and adequate transport, but had the resolve to take their political message to every person.

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“We have everything today; the earlier generation had only resolve,” he said.

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Nabin said the BJP’s journey from a marginal parliamentary presence to forming the Union Government for a third consecutive term should not breed complacency. The commitment that took the organisation from “three” to its present position would be needed for its next phase as well, he added.