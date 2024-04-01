BJP's only objective is to put Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail during Lok Sabha polls, says Sunita Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 1
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP of having only one motive—to put her husband in jail during the Lok Sabha elections.
Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convenor, was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody. He is accused of being directly involved in a conspiracy related to the formulation of the now-scrapped excise policy, favouring certain individuals.
A trial court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.
“He was questioned for 11 days; the questioning is complete. The court has not declared him guilty. Why has he been put in jail?” Sunita Kejriwal told reporters while leaving the Rouse Avenue court.
“They (the BJP) have only one objective—to put him in jail ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The country’s people will give a reply to this dictatorship,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as court sends him to judicial custody till April 15
ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with Delh...
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
Opposition cites 2015 RTI reply; jabs Central Government over ‘change in stance’ on Katchatheevu island
Why is the Foreign Minister doing a ‘somersault’ now, asks s...
Supreme Court refuses to stay ‘puja’ in southern cellar of Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi
Three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud orders status qu...
Extreme heat likely from April to June; central, western peninsular parts expected to face worst impact: IMD
Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts...