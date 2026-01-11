DT
Home / India / BJP's Sanjay Kumar challenges Owaisi to make hijab-clad woman as AIMIM chief

BJP's Sanjay Kumar challenges Owaisi to make hijab-clad woman as AIMIM chief

The Union minister alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI file
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday challenged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to show the courage to make a hijab-clad woman as his party's chief before dreaming of a Burqa-clad lady as Prime Minister of India.

Strongly reacting to the Hyderabad MP's recent statement that India will one day have a hijab-clad woman as PM, Kumar in a post on 'X' asked, "How many Muslim women has All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen actually given tickets to as MLAs or MPs? How many Muslim women hold real decision-making posts in the Majlis? Slogans cannot hide zero representation".

He said in 2018 (Assembly polls), BJP fielded Shahzadi Syed against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Old City.

"She was threatened, targeted and defeated. This is your true face. Today, she serves on the National Commission for Minorities," Kumar said.

He said BJP has a Minority Morcha and grooms women leaders and asked "What does AIMIM have beyond rhetoric?"

The Union minister alleged that when Muslim women activists raise their voice and question the Majlis, they face intimidation.

"We understand your fear. Muslim women can see your hypocrisy clearly. Many view Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji as an elder brother who acted in their interests instead of confining them," he said in the post.

The Union minister said real empowerment came through reforms and cited abolishment of triple talaq, providing legal dignity and protection for Muslim women, opening bank accounts, gas connections, toilets and housing in women's names.

Kumar further said BJP empowers women irrespective of religion and alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, speaks of empowerment while imposing restrictions on women in party, public life and even at home.

Addressing an election rally on Friday in Maharashtra's Solapur ahead of the January 15 civic polls, Owaisi said a hijab-clad woman would one day become India's Prime Minister as the country's Constitution accords equal status to people from all communities, unlike in Pakistan, where members of only one faith can occupy top constitutional posts.

