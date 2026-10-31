BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi highlights World Bank report on India’s poverty reduction, targets Congress

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday cited the World Bank’s 2025 report to claim that India had made significant progress in poverty reduction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while accusing the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create political instability in the country.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Trivedi said the World Bank report showed that India’s extreme poverty rate had declined from 27.6 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023.

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He also claimed that 84 per cent of the country’s population now earned more than Rs 400 per day, compared with a much larger share living below that level a decade ago.

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Contrasting the government’s poverty-reduction record with the Congress’s political approach, Trivedi said the BJP-led NDA was working to improve living standards, while the opposition was busy creating what he described as a “mock Parliament” and promoting fictional narratives against the government.

“The World Bank’s findings have provided a factual counter to the Congress’s political messaging. The decline in extreme poverty demonstrates the impact of the government’s policies,” he asserted.

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Trivedi also referred to the World Bank’s Gini Index figures released in August 2025, claiming that India’s score of 22.5 placed it fourth among countries with the highest levels of economic equality.

He said no G7 or G20 country had recorded a lower level of economic inequality than India.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remark that poverty was a “state of mind”, Trivedi said the Congress leader’s approach reflected a fundamental difference in outlook from that of Prime Minister Modi.

He also invoked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remark that “money does not grow on trees” to criticise the Congress’s handling of economic issues.

The BJP leader further attacked the Congress over its criticism of the Indian economy, citing its outreach to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and asking why opposition leaders were inviting him to invest in a country they had allegedly portrayed as having a weak economy.

“India’s economy is not dead; rather, it is their conscience that has died,” Trivedi said, accusing Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly taking positions contrary to national interests.

He urged the Congress leadership to distinguish between political narratives and ground realities, alleging that the party was increasingly resorting to confrontational politics after failing to politically challenge Modi.