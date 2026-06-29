BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh was among seven newly elected Rajya Sabha members who took oath on Monday.

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The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan in the House in the presence of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers J P Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju, among others.

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Chugh was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.

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Other members who took oath were BJP's Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya from Gujarat, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi from Manipur, M Nagaraja from Karnataka, Mansingh Meraman Parmar from Gujarat and Alka Singh from Rajasthan. NCP's Rajendra Hiralal Jain from Maharashtra also took oath.

After the ceremony, Radhakrishnan congratulated the newly elected MPs. “We welcome you all and wish you the very best in the coming years,” he said.

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Earlier in the day, Chugh visited Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi to seek blessings. Speaking to reporters, he said he had offered prayers for the nation and sought blessings to contribute towards the country's progress.