The Thackeray cousins led a protest march in Mumbai against the CEC, which culminated in a rally.

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Addressing the gathering, Uddhav said the protest was aimed at challenging what he described as dictatorial rule and alleged large-scale deletions from electoral rolls.

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“We are standing here today to overthrow the dictator. Across the country, the names of 13 crore people have been deleted from the electoral rolls. Voters have been excluded in Bengal and Tamil Nadu as well,” Uddhav said.

Referring to the ongoing byelection in West Bengal, he said, “People have approached the Supreme Court seeking their right to vote. The Supreme Court says it is only a byelection, so what difference does it make? It is still not decided whether the hearing will be held tomorrow.”

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He also invoked Adolf Hitler while criticising what he termed arbitrary rule.

“Hitler was also a dictator, but ultimately he had to shoot himself. A similar situation could arise in this country as well. Those acting arbitrarily should keep this in mind,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

“We will not rest until he is brought out onto the streets and punished within the framework of the law,” Uddhav said.

Raj Thackeray demanded that future polls in the country should be conducted through ballot papers. He also called for the cancellation of the SIR exercise in Maharashtra.

The march, dubbed the Virat Garjana Morcha (Grand Roar March), also saw the participation of leaders of the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The Mumbai protest came two days after the Cockroach Janta Party staged a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Shivaji Park against Gyanesh Kumar.

Taking a jibe at the CEC, Raj said, “Gyanesh Kaka, don’t loot the vote.”

“Our demand is that the entire SIR conducted in Maharashtra should be cancelled. The law says the SIR is undertaken only in emergency situations. Forty to sixty lakh voters were added during the Assembly elections and power was captured through this. Now, through SIR, two crore people are being removed. Who are these two crore voters,” the MNS chief asked.

“I appeal to all political parties to go to Delhi and demand that the SIR be cancelled. Voting machines should be discontinued and elections should be conducted using ballot papers,” he said.