BJYM’s new team signals push for next-gen as UP bags 3 key positions

BJP’s new national team for its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), is less a routine organisational reshuffle than an attempt to build a next-generation political bench ahead of 2029.

Announced under the direction of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and BJYM president Hemang Joshi, the appointments combine electoral faces, organisational workers and leaders assigned specifically to policy, media and social media.

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The strongest signal comes from Uttar Pradesh, which gets three senior positions -- Nikhil Mani Tiwari as national vice-president, Harsh Vardhan Singh as general secretary and Vineet Vats Tyagi as treasurer.

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Tiwari's elevation is particularly significant because it represents the BJP's traditional organisation-first leadership pipeline, a young functionary whose value is rooted in grassroots mobilisation rather than an elected position. His elevation also gives the national youth leadership a senior face from the party's most electorally crucial state.

The most politically loaded appointment, however, is of Shagun Parihar as national vice-president. The Jammu and Kashmir MLA entered electoral politics after her father and uncle, both associated with the BJP, were killed by militants in Kishtwar in 2018. She subsequently won the Kishtwar Assembly seat in 2024. Her elevation gives the BJP a young woman leader whose personal political journey intersects with J&K, militancy, nationalism and electoral politics.

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Similarly, Soumen Karfa, another national vice-president, represents the party's effort to bring electoral performers into its national youth structure. BJP MLA from West Bengal, his elevation gives the national organisation a young face from a state where the party is seeking to consolidate its challenge to the Trinamool Congress.

Arpita Aparajita Badjena, promoted as national general secretary, represents continuity. Rather than replacing the previous generation wholesale, the BJP has retained leaders with organisational experience while giving them larger responsibilities.

The structure also reveals what the BJP expects BJYM to do. Akhila Bandam gets policy and research, Himanshu Yadav media and Apurva Singh social media, signalling that the youth wing is being designed not merely for mobilisation but also for shaping political narratives among younger voters.

With leaders drawn from J&K, UP, Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and several other states, the architecture is unmistakable: build a geographically diverse pool of young leaders who can be deployed electorally, organisationally and digitally.

The real test now is whether Joshi's team remains a list of office-bearers or becomes the BJP's next recruitment ground for MPs, MLAs and national organisational leaders after 2029.