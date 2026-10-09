BKU backs CJP’s October 10 protest, Rakesh Tikait to join stir

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has extended its support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest in Delhi, with the union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait urging people unable to reach the national capital to stage demonstrations at their respective district headquarters.

“The Bharatiya Kisan Union fully supports this protest,” Tikait said, asking those unable to travel to Delhi to gather at their district headquarters and submit memorandums addressed to the President through their respective district magistrates.

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He said BKU members, particularly the youth, were free to travel to Delhi to participate in the protest. Claiming that support for the demonstration was growing across the country, Tikait said more people would join the movement in the coming days.

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“The entire country has now come together in support of this protest, and in the coming days, more people will join this movement,” he said, urging people to participate in the agitation.

Tikait said he had been in Bihar, where several political parties had extended support to the cause. He added that he would travel to Pune on October 9 to participate in a youth protest scheduled for the night. On October 10, he would join the movement by attending a protest at a district headquarters.

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Cockroach Janata Party co-convenor Saurav Das shared Tikait’s video on X, announcing the BKU’s support for the October 10 protest.

“Rakesh Tikait Ji's BKU has officially lended support to the October 10th protest,” Das wrote, adding that Tikait had urged farmers and their supporters to reach Delhi.

Taking aim at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Das ended his post by writing, “Gyanu, you are done bro!”