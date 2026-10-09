DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / BKU backs CJP’s October 10 protest, Rakesh Tikait to join stir

BKU backs CJP’s October 10 protest, Rakesh Tikait to join stir

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:29 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rakesh Tikait. File photo
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has extended its support to the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) October 10 protest in Delhi, with the union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait urging people unable to reach the national capital to stage demonstrations at their respective district headquarters.

“The Bharatiya Kisan Union fully supports this protest,” Tikait said, asking those unable to travel to Delhi to gather at their district headquarters and submit memorandums addressed to the President through their respective district magistrates.

Advertisement

He said BKU members, particularly the youth, were free to travel to Delhi to participate in the protest. Claiming that support for the demonstration was growing across the country, Tikait said more people would join the movement in the coming days.

Advertisement

“The entire country has now come together in support of this protest, and in the coming days, more people will join this movement,” he said, urging people to participate in the agitation.

Tikait said he had been in Bihar, where several political parties had extended support to the cause. He added that he would travel to Pune on October 9 to participate in a youth protest scheduled for the night. On October 10, he would join the movement by attending a protest at a district headquarters.

Advertisement

Cockroach Janata Party co-convenor Saurav Das shared Tikait’s video on X, announcing the BKU’s support for the October 10 protest.

“Rakesh Tikait Ji's BKU has officially lended support to the October 10th protest,” Das wrote, adding that Tikait had urged farmers and their supporters to reach Delhi.

Taking aim at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Das ended his post by writing, “Gyanu, you are done bro!”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts