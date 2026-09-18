Black day for democracy: Mamata slams BJP, EC after TMC Nandigram nominee withdraws; to back Congress

TMC supremo and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday termed it a “black day for democracy”, alleging that everything was being done to satisfy a party’s ego, after her party’s nominee for the Nandigram bypoll withdrew his candidature.

Related news: Setback to Mamata Banerjee camp as Nandigram bypoll candidate withdraws name

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Addressing a press conference, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on BJP, accusing it of trying to destroy opposition parties.

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“BJP is trying to destroy opposition parties. It first broke Uddhav Thackeray’s party, then NCP in Maharashtra,” she said, adding, “TMC rebels are the A-team of BJP. Those elected on our symbol are now challenging it.”

Questioning the Election Commission’s decision to freeze her party’s symbol, she said, “How can the EC freeze my party’s symbol that has been with us for 28 years?”

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Announcing her party’s next course of action for the bypoll, the TMC chief said the party will support the Congress candidate in Nandigram to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

“We will support Congress in the Nandigram bypoll to strengthen the INDIA bloc,” she said, adding that she had received calls of solidarity from other opposition leaders. “Rahul Gandhi rang me up yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal also expressed solidarity; we will all fight together against BJP,” Banerjee said.

Asserting that her party would not back down despite the setback, she said, “We are neither going to bow our heads, nor will we surrender; we will fight and bounce back.”