‘Black day for sisters’: Shivraj Chouhan slams Opposition as women’s quota bill fails in Lok Sabha

Moments after the Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Friday said April 17 will be seen as a “black day” for the country’s sisters and for democracy.

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He said the Congress and INDIA bloc have once again betrayed the country’s sisters and cheated its daughters.

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In a series of posts on X, the minister said, “The honourable Prime Minister and Home Minister had proven every apprehension of the Opposition baseless. They had clearly stated that no injustice or harm would be done to any state. But the anti-woman Opposition did not believe them.”

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“Today, it wasn’t just one bill that fell. Today, an axe was struck at the hopes of sisters. The anti-women Congress and INDIA bloc crushed the efforts to empower sisters. They shattered the dreams of sisters. They trampled their aspirations. They extinguished the possibilities within them and hurt the sentiments of sisters, who are embodiments of power,” he added.

Chouhan also accused the Congress and INDIA bloc of inculcating “anti-women” mindset.

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“The mindset of the Congress and INDIA bloc is – Woman, you are only helpless,” he said.

He added that in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of independence, when the immense potential of women should have been harnessed in building a developed India, the Opposition has committed the sin of crushing and destroying that very power.

“By defeating this bill, the entire Opposition, including the Congress, has hammered the final nail into their own coffin. Now, the sisters will take to the streets and crush and destroy the future prospects of the Congress,” the Union Minister added.

The Constitution Amendment Bill to implement women’s reservation from the 2029 General Election was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill had sought to expand the number of seats in the house and implement one-third reservation for women in legislatures beginning in 2029.

After two days of heated debate, the bill reportedly secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, but still failed to cross the two-thirds majority threshold required for constitutional amendments.