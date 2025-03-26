“Black is gorgeous”: Kerala Chief Secretary speaks out against colourism

Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has spoken out against colourism, saying “black is gorgeous” in a social media post that has drawn widespread support and sparked a debate on colour-based discrimination.

In her post, Muraleedharan reflected on her 50 years of experiencing judgment due to her complexion. She also addressed social media critics who have constantly compared her to her predecessor and husband, V Venu. A recent comment stated that her stewardship as chief secretary “was as black as my husband’s was white”, which was also the opening line of her Facebook post.

Muraleedharan expressed her hurt over the relentless parade of comparisons with her predecessor over the last seven months, saying, “It was about being labelled black... as if that were something to be desperately ashamed of.” She questioned why black should be vilified, highlighting its beauty and significance in the universe.

“Black is as black does. Not just black the colour, but black the never do good, black the malaise, the cold despotism, the heart of darkness,” she said.

The Kerala chief secretary shared a personal anecdote about asking her mother, at the age of four, if she could be put back in her womb and born again with fair skin. She acknowledged living under the narrative that her skin tone was not good enough and feeling compelled to compensate for it.

“Black is the all-pervasive truth of the universe. Black is that which can absorb anything, the most powerful pulse of energy known to humankind. It is the colour that works on everyone, the dress code for office, the lustre of evening wear, the essence of kajol, the promise of rain,” she said.

“Of not seeing beauty or value in black. Of being fascinated by fair skin. And fair minds, and all that was fair and good and wholesome. And of feeling that I was a lesser person for not being that, which had to be compensated somehow,” said the top Kerala bureaucrat in her post that has received support from various leaders, including the leader of opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan.

However, Muraleedharan’s children have helped her see the beauty in her black heritage. She proudly declared, “Black is beautiful. Black is gorgeous. I dig black.”