Black money routed to BJP’s accounts via poll bonds: Congress

New Delhi, March 17

The Congress on Sunday charged the government with engaging in "quid pro quo" for receiving electoral bonds and "conspiring" to route black money into the BJP's accounts through the scheme.

High-risk firms gave Rs 2,717 cr Nineteen firms marked ‘high risk’ by the Finance Ministry bought electoral bonds for Rs 2,717 cr. Eighteen of these did not appear in the subsequent ‘high risk’ lists. — Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were answerable on the electoral bond "scam". He also accused the ruling party of indulging in "tax terrorism" and "surgical strikes" on the Congress after its accounts were frozen by the Income Tax authorities ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress also hoped the Election Commission would maintain "total impartiality and neutrality" during polls and would live up to its constitutional duties as expected by the people from it. Addressing a press conference, Ramesh alleged that the electoral bonds scheme introduced in 2018 was the "biggest extortion racket" ever run by the government, after it was revealed that the BJP garnered Rs 6,900 crore through electoral bonds while the Congress received over Rs 1,300 crore worth of bonds.

Ramesh claimed that 19 companies that were marked 'high risk' by the Ministry of Finance for violating rules under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2018 had collectively purchased electoral bonds for a whopping Rs 2,717 crore.

“As many as 18 of these 19 companies that had bought electoral bonds did not appear in the subsequent annual lists of ‘high risk’ companies. Were they removed from the list because of their contribution to the ruling party,” he asked.

