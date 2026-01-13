DT
Home / India / Blinkit, Zomato, Zepto drop 10-minute deadline after government's pressure

Blinkit, Zomato, Zepto drop 10-minute deadline after government's pressure

Union Labour Minister pushes delivery platforms to remove 10-minute delivery promise to protect gig workers

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jan 13, 2026 IST
No more 10-minute delivery. File photo
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has persuaded major delivery aggregators to remove the mandatory 10-minute delivery deadline, following a series of interventions, ANI reports.

A meeting was held with leading platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato, and Swiggy, to address concerns related to delivery timelines. Blinkit has already removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding, updating its tagline from “10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep”.

Other platforms are expected to follow in the coming days. The move aims to ensure greater safety, security, and improved working conditions for gig workers.

The debate over gig workers’ welfare has intensified in recent weeks. During the recent Parliament session, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha highlighted the “pain and misery” of gig workers, who operate under tremendous pressure and often in harsh weather conditions. Chadha called for regulations on quick commerce and other app-based delivery businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits, dignity, protection and fair pay for gig workers.

For the first time, the Code on Social Security, 2020, which came into effect on November 21, 2025, provides definitions for ‘gig workers’ and ‘platform workers,’ along with provisions for social security measures. These include life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection. The Code also establishes a Social Security Fund to finance welfare schemes and a National Social Security Board for the welfare of gig and platform workers.

