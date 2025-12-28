DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / BLO found dead in Bengal, work-related pressure alleged

BLO found dead in Bengal, work-related pressure alleged

Investigation under way to ascertain circumstances which led to death

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:25 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role, police said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

“Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block,” a police officer said.

Advertisement

According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased’s signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure.

“We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination,” he said.

Advertisement

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mandal’s death.

Officials said all angles are being examined.

“Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, including suicides,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed on December 2.

The SIR exercise began in the state on November 4.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts