BLO found dead in Bengal, work-related pressure alleged

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role, police said.

The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning.

“Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block,” a police officer said.

According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased’s signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure.

“We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination,” he said.

The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mandal’s death.

Officials said all angles are being examined.

“Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, including suicides,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed on December 2.

The SIR exercise began in the state on November 4.