'Block Starlink entry into India': RSS economic wing flags security risks in letter to PM Modi

Days after issuing a statement condemning Starlink owner Elon Musk for casting aspersions on India and Indian businessmen over delays in licensing his firm in the country, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that Starlink’s entry into India be blocked.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, the SJM flagged security risks associated with Starlink and said India should be cautious about allowing foreign-owned systems to operate in the country.

Advertisement

“‘Starlink’, a company owned by Elon Musk, had applied for a licence to launch and operate commercial satellite broadband services in India but has not yet received the same (though the application has not been rejected either). It’s unfortunate that instead of responding to clarifications sought from his company, on national security grounds, Elon Musk has chosen to make allegations on Indian businesses and the government indirectly.

Advertisement

“It appears that Starlink is perhaps not prepared to meet those specific requirements. Consequently, it seems Elon Musk is either attempting to secure the licence by creating public pressure against the government or is making these statements out of frustration,” the memorandum said.

The SJM said Starlink’s technology posed a serious challenge to meeting India’s regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

“Starlink utilizes laser-based satellite links to transmit data directly between satellites before it reaches a ground station. The Indian government is examining this system to ensure that data cannot bypass Indian gateways during security-related emergencies.

“A key regulatory condition is that Starlink must be able to precisely restrict its services at the government’s behest; however, Starlink has not committed to meet this requirement, or its technology may not permit it,” the SJM said in its letter to the Prime Minister.

The SJM said India was grappling with various law-and-order challenges, during which internet-based social media often fuelled rumours and anti-national narratives.

“Disrupting internet services frequently becomes essential to maintain law and order during instances of separatism, terrorism, riots, protests, and similar events. Further, Starlink satellites can communicate with one another using laser links. India’s concern is that Indian internet traffic could bypass domestic gateways and travel through foreign infrastructure, making lawful monitoring and enforcement more difficult. Government wants Indian traffic routed through gateways within India,” the RSS affiliate said.

The SJM added that satellite internet could be used by hostile actors, smugglers or insurgent groups to communicate beyond conventional telecom networks.

“Unauthorised terminals have been found operating near sensitive borders and conflict zones. Security agencies have even recovered Starlink equipment in several investigations,” it said.

The Manch said India had so far provided broadband and mobile data services using indigenous technology. It claimed these services were among the cheapest in the world, costing generally 17 per cent of the price in China and just 1 per cent of that in the US.

It also said these services could be suspended or restricted in affected areas whenever required, a guarantee that Starlink’s space-based laser technology might not offer.

The SJM added that incumbent telecom operators had been cooperating with security and investigating agencies when needed, and that their technology was aligned with national security requirements.

It said its concerns about the security risks associated with Starlink were based on experiences in Ukraine, Iran, Russia, China, Taiwan, South Africa, Brazil, Venezuela, Sudan and other countries.

“The most prominent case studies for a national security analysis are Ukraine, Iran, Russia, China and Taiwan,” the SJM said.