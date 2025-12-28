DT
PT
Home / India / Bengaluru evictions trigger political clash, Sidda rejects ‘bulldozer’ charge

Bengaluru evictions trigger political clash, Sidda rejects ‘bulldozer’ charge

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:40 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. PTI file
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday defended the eviction drive at a colony in Bengaluru, asserting that the action was taken against illegal occupation of government land and was carried out after due notice.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the demolitions, describing them as “shocking and painful” and alleging that residential structures in minority-dominated areas of the city had been targeted.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said the land, spread over five acres, had been under unauthorised occupation since 2019 and was earmarked for a solid waste management project. He said the settlement posed safety risks and that officials had repeatedly asked residents to vacate before proceeding with eviction when notices were ignored.

Rejecting the “bulldozer action” allegation, Siddaramaiah maintained that the operation was neither arbitrary nor politically motivated but a necessary administrative step to reclaim public land.

At the same time, the CM said he had directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner and the Urban Development Department to make alternative housing arrangements for those displaced. He noted that most of the evicted families were migrants and said the government had a humanitarian responsibility to ensure they were not rendered homeless.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also responded to Vijayan’s remarks, telling him to focus on his own state instead of commenting on Karnataka’s affairs. However, Reddy said he was not in Bengaluru at the time of the eviction and would respond in detail after reviewing the facts.

