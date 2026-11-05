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Home / India / BMC continues to drag feet on re-uploading Dia Mirza's video despite Bombay HC order

BMC continues to drag feet on re-uploading Dia Mirza's video despite Bombay HC order

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said Commissioner Ashwini Bhide will take the final decision

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:38 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Actress Dia Mirza. File.
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to re-upload actor Dia Mirza’s video asking citizens to avoid firecrackers during Diwali, even though the Bombay High Court had directed the civic body to do so by Thursday evening.

The civic body took down the video from its social media platforms on Sunday night following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam. Mayor Ritu Tawde had defended the move, labelling Mirza as “anti-Hindu”.

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Expressing “deep pain and displeasure” over such political objections, the HC on Tuesday directed the BMC to re-upload the deleted clip, reminding the public that the Constitution expects all citizens to foster a secular spirit.

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Meanwhile, BMC officials said Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide will take the final decision on re-uploading Mirza’s video.

Officials, responding to media queries, have claimed that the delay was due to examination of the court order. They have, however, failed to provide a clear timeline for re-uploading the video.

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On Tuesday, the HC had said it was anguished by the “petty mindset” of certain persons, particularly those who are representatives of the common man. The HC termed it “most unfortunate” that a video intended to spread awareness about the environment and air and noise pollution was given a different colour.

The video was part of the BMC’s eco-friendly Diwali campaign launched following the High Court’s directions on preventing firecracker-related air and noise pollution.

While Mirza’s video was removed, those featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, continue to remain on the BMC’s X and Instagram pages.

Incidentally, Mirza was appointed the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador for India in 2017. She was also appointed as an Advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2019.

She has been actively involved in campaigns relating to environmental conservation, climate change, wildlife protection and plastic pollution.

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