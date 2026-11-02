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Home / India / BMC takes down actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video after BJP leader's objection

BMC takes down actor Dia Mirza's pollution-free Diwali video after BJP leader's objection

The move came after Satam objected to Mirza's video in a post on X, tagging the BMC's official account

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Mumbai, Updated At : 12:57 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Within hours of Satam's comment, the civic body led by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide removed Dia Mirza's video from its social media pages. File
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A civic campaign on eco-friendly Diwali has sparked a controversy after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) selectively pulled down a video message by actor Dia Mirza from its social media handles following objections from BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam.

While Mirza's clip urging people to avoid noise and air pollution was removed on Sunday, campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, have been retained on the BMC's X and Instagram pages.

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The move came after Satam objected to Mirza's video in a post on X, tagging the BMC's official account.

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"We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote.

Within hours of Satam's comment, the civic body led by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide removed Dia Mirza's video from its social media pages.

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Civic officials remained unavailable for comment on the matter despite repeated attempts.

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