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Home / India / Board exams may get 50% weightage in admissions based on NEET, JEE

Board exams may get 50% weightage in admissions based on NEET, JEE

The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:59 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Board exams may have 50 per cent weightage in crucial admissions currently based on scores of entrance exams like NEET and JEE, according to sources.

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The possibility is being contemplated with an idea of reducing the high-stakes nature of any exam, be it entrance tests for medical and engineering admissions or board exams.

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The move comes after a series of anomalies in the examination system, including evaluation errors and paper leaks, have kick-started a debate on the credibility of the system.

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"The changes being contemplated are 50 per cent weightage for board marks in admission/merit, closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi to reduce dependence on coaching centres, multiple attempts and a gradual shift towards adaptive on-demand computer-based tests," a source said.

At present, medical and engineering admissions are based on entrance test scores and candidates are required to score a qualifying percentage in board exams to be eligible for the entrance exams.

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The reforms are being considered by the Ministry of Education's nine-member committee set up last year to examine students' dependence on coaching, the spread of "dummy schools" and fairness in high-stakes entrance tests.

The panel's final report is likely to be submitted to the government in the coming weeks. The committee has also recommended closer alignment of entrance tests with school syllabi.

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