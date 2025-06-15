DT
Home / India / Boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shooting, Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members escape unhurt

Boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shooting, Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members escape unhurt

Incident allegedly occurred during filming in Mani reservoir in Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district
PTI
Shivamogga (Karnataka), Updated At : 02:57 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty. ANI file
A boat capsized in a reservoir during the shooting of Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1, but actor-director Rishab Shetty and 30 crew members escaped unhurt, averting a major mishap, police sources said.

This incident allegedly occurred during the filming in the Mani reservoir in the Masti Katte region of Shivamogga district, they added.

The accident occurred in a shallow zone of the reservoir, near an area locally known as Melina Koppa, which helped avert a possible tragedy.

However, cameras and other filming equipment are believed to have been lost to the water. The losses are yet to be assessed. According to the Thirthahalli police, who visited the spot, people onboard escaped unhurt. Police are investigating.

Theatre artist Ramadas Poojary told PTI that making a movie on the spirits of Dakshina Kannada is always risky, as the spirits (Bhootas-Daivas) do not like the commercialisation of any activity connected to them.

However, Rishab Shetty, who reveres the spirits, has conducted elaborate poojas to them and was given permission to make the film, says Poojary.

A senior crew member who spoke to PTI on the condition of anonymity said some of the crew members panicked when the boat overturned, but since it was in the shallow waters, all of them waded through to safety.

"It shows that the spirits have blessed us in some way," the crew member said.

This incident marks yet another setback for Kantara: Chapter 1, which is grappling with a series of unfortunate events.

In the past month alone, the production team has lost three artists to unrelated incidents, adding to the challenges faced by the film's crew.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

