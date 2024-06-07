Bodies of nine Karnataka trekkers who died in Uttarakhand reaches Bengaluru

PTI

Bengaluru, June 7

Bodies of nine Karnataka trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions were flown to Bengaluru via Delhi on Friday, officials said.

A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.

“Bodies of the three trekkers who lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions arrived at the Bengaluru Airport today via 5.45 am Indigo flight from Delhi. Government officials received the bodies and arrangements were made to transport them to their respective houses,” a government official earlier said.

Bodies of the remaining six trekkers also arrived later, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Padmini Hegde, Venkatesh Prasad, Asha Sudhakar, Padmanabha Kundapur Krishnamurthy, Sindhu Vakekalam, Vinayak Mungurwadi, Sujatha Mungurwadi, Chitra Praneet and Anita Rangappa, he said.

“All nine bodies have arrived and been handed over to the respective families for final rites. With the 13 surviving people and nine bodies reaching Bengaluru, all 22 are accounted for. My condolences to families who have lost near and dear ones,” said the official.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda reached Bengaluru on Thursday evening along with 13 survivors.

After the incident came to light, Gowda flew to Dehradun on Wednesday to monitor and coordinate the rescue operation.

According to the revenue minister, a team of trekkers from Karnataka started their trek on Tuesday morning in the high altitude area of Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand. After reaching the destination, the team tried to return to the camp again. However, on the way back, the weather turned completely bad at 2 pm due to a blizzard and they were stranded.

