Home / India / Body of Agra boy found buried in Rajasthan, kidnappers demanded Rs 80 lakh

Body of Agra boy found buried in Rajasthan, kidnappers demanded Rs 80 lakh

The recovery is made by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday following which they inform their Agra counterparts
PTI
PTI
Agra, Updated At : 10:06 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST

The body of an eight-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Agra in April, has been found from Mania village in Rajasthan, police said.

The recovery was made by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday following which they informed their Agra counterparts, they said.

According to police, Abhay, a Class 1 student, was the son of Vijay Pratap, a Vijay Nagar resident who owned a transport firm.

The minor was playing outside his home when he went missing on April 30. A couple of days later, the family received a letter, which revealed that he was kidnapped. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 80 lakh from Abhay's father.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep Lal said, "We are actively working on the case for a breakthrough."

