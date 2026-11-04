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Home / India / Body of third trekker missing in Uttarakhand found

Body of third trekker missing in Uttarakhand found

It comes a day after the bodies of two trekkers, a man and a woman, were found buried in an avalanche at the Kedarkhadak area

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PTI
Dehradun/Uttarkashi, Updated At : 01:10 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Search operations continue for seven trekkers and a guide missing after an avalanche in Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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The body of a third trekker, who was part of a group of eight that went missing six days ago on the Kedartal route, was recovered on Wednesday, officials said.

The third person who has been found is a man, they added.

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As anxious families of the missing trekkers, including five from West Bengal and two from Uttar Pradesh, began arriving in the district headquarters, Uttarkashi, officials said three bodies were taken from Kedartal to Matli, about 100 km away, in a helicopter.

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From there, they were being taken to the district hospital in Uttarkashi in hearse vans 10 km away.

It comes a day after the bodies of two trekkers, a man and a woman, were found buried in an avalanche at the Kedarkhadak area.

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