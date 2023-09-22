Boeing eyes order of 6 more P-8I aircraft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

US company Boeing on Thursday outlined its plan for enhancing engineering, manufacturing and sustainment capabilities of its P-8I long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft in India.

The aircraft has surpassed 40,000 flight hours with high mission readiness rates

The Indian Navy has a fleet of 12 planes of the P-8I. Boeing is eyeing an additional order of six such planes.

The company today said it had already generated a substantial economic impact in India amounting to US $1.7 billion to support the current P-8I aircraft fleet in service with the Navy.

Boeing said increasing the P-8I fleet to 18 aircraft would increase investments, approximately to US $1.5 billion, while creating further indigenisation opportunities within India’s aerospace and defence sector by 2032.

“Boeing’s commitment to advancing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision drives our dedication to the P-8I fleet,” said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India.

Since its induction in 2013, the P-8I aircraft has become an integral part of the Navy’s fleet and has surpassed 40,000 flight hours with high mission readiness rates.

Boeing said it was also committed to expanding its supplier network in India.

Dan Gillian, vice-president and general manager, mobility, surveillance and bombers, Boeing Defense, Space and Security, said, “The P-8 is a proven multi-mission aircraft while enhancing the interoperability and maritime security requirements for India and the Indo-Pacific”.