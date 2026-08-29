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Home / India / Bomb blast at BJP MLA’s residence in Manipur

Bomb blast at BJP MLA’s residence in Manipur

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 02:27 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Unidentified miscreants triggered a bomb blast at the residential compound of BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh in Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

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No one was injured in the explosion, which left a small crater on the ground and caused minor damage to the walls of the compound.

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Sapam told reporters, “Today around 1.30 am, a loud explosion was heard at the rear side of my residence, which almost shook the house. Police were informed and they came to my place and conducted an inspection,” the Konthoujam MLA said.

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Singh, who is also the government spokesperson, said, “Under the prevailing situation in the state, I want those responsible to clarify such violent acts. What is the gain and the purpose of such an act? I strongly condemn it and don't want such things to happen.”

Asked whether he had received any previous threats, Singh said there were none. He had returned on Thursday from outside the state and met his workers in the evening, he said.

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