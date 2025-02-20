DT
Home / India / 'Bomb' joke costs flight passenger dear; detained at Kochi airport

'Bomb' joke costs flight passenger dear; detained at Kochi airport

Had completed boarding procedures for a flight to Kuala Lumpur
article_Author
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 11:49 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A passenger, who jokingly responded that his luggage contained a 'bomb' when an airport security official questioned about its weight, has been booked, the police said on Thursday.

Kochi International Airport security officials handed over Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, to Nedumbassery police following the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

The security officer enquired about the weight of Rasheed's luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate action and alert the police.

A case has been registered against him and he was released later, police added.

