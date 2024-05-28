New Delhi, May 28
A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Tuesday morning, prompting authorities to evacuate its passengers and launch a search operation, officials said.
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.
A bomb threat was reported on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Varanasi. The aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay for investigation. #delhi pic.twitter.com/btlWBvDSZO— Ashoke Raj (@Ashoke_Raj) May 28, 2024
The officials said the threat was found written on a piece of paper in a lavatory when the Indigo 6E2211 flight was preparing to leave.
The pilot saw a piece of paper in the lavatory with the note "bomb blast @ 30 minutes", following which he informed the control room.
There were a total of 176 passengers on the flight who were deboarded, sources said.
The officials said the aircraft was taken to an isolated area and security agency personnel conducted a search operation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...