Home / India / Bomb threat for Emirates flight coming to Hyderabad from Dubai

Bomb threat for Emirates flight coming to Hyderabad from Dubai

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received two similar emails on Thursday 

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:31 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Friday received an email issuing a bomb threat to Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight, prompting the aerodrome to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed, sources said.

The flight EK526 landed at 8.30 AM safely, the airport sources further said.

“On 5th December, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id at 7.30 am for Dubai to Hyderabad flight EK526. The Flight landed safely in Hyderabad at 8.30 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated,” sources told PTI.

The protocols included isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into service, among others, sources added.

Flight EK526, a Boeing 777-300ER (twin-jet) took off from Dubai at 3.51 am.

On Thursday, the airport received two similar emails targeting Indigo’s Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately. The Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad Airport.

