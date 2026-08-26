DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Bomb threat letter found aboard IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru

Bomb threat letter found aboard IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru

The cabin crew find the threat letter while the aircraft was airborne and on the final leg of the journey

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 09:14 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A bomb threat letter found aboard an IndiGo flight that was arriving from Lucknow triggered a security scare at Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on IndiGo flight 6E-231, which landed safely at Terminal 1 of the airport on Wednesday morning, they added.

Advertisement

The cabin crew found the threat letter while the aircraft was airborne and on the final leg of the journey. The pilot was immediately alerted and he subsequently informed Air Traffic Control.

Advertisement

Following standard security protocols, the aircraft was moved to a designated isolation area after landing, and all passengers were de-boarded.

CISF personnel, airport police and bomb detection teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, carried out an intensive search of the aircraft and baggage, officials said.

Advertisement

Security checks found no suspicious objects or explosive material, and the threat was subsequently declared a hoax, they said, adding the aircraft has been cleared to resume operations.

Further investigation is under way to identify the person responsible for the threat, officials said.

There was no immediate reaction from IndiGo.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts