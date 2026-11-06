Bomb threat to Amitabh Bachchan’s house, Bombay High Court, BSE puts Mumbai on alert

A bomb threat targeting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa, the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Worli Racecourse has put Mumbai’s security agencies on alert.

The threat was received through an e-mail sent to the Bombay High Court, warning of bomb attacks at the four locations. Following the alert, Mumbai Police launched an investigation and security agencies were informed. Efforts are underway to trace the sender and establish the credibility of the threat.

This is the second recent threat in which Bachchan’s name has surfaced. On October 22, a threat e-mail sent to a school in Mumbai had mentioned the veteran actor. However, authorities had clarified at the time that Bachchan had not received any direct threat.

The latest development has also raised concerns over the actor’s security. During his customary Sunday appearance outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, Bachchan was seen standing behind a protective glass shield, with his son Abhishek Bachchan beside him.

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The unusual security arrangement prompted the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, expressing concern over the safety of Bollywood actors and their families.

The threats come amid heightened security concerns in the film industry following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car on October 18, which was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier this week, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana also received threats allegedly issued in the name of the Bishnoi gang. Police are investigating the authenticity of the threat recordings.

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In connection with the threats to Kapoor and Khurrana, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IT engineer on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations have not established any links between the accused and the Bishnoi gang.