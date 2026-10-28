Bombay HC keeps ‘leave India’ notice to actor Imran in abeyance till Nov 2

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday kept in abeyance till November 2 a notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, which asked him to leave India by October 28.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh gave an oral assurance that nothing would happen after Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond cited the October 28 deadline and said no coercive steps shall be taken.

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A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said it would hear Khan's petition challenging the notice on November 2.

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The FRRO had issued the notice to the actor after he attended a protest in solidarity with the agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

As per the notice, Khan has been asked to leave the country by October 28.

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The high court was to hear the plea on Tuesday. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, sought time.

Khan’s counsel Venkatesh Dhond said that until then no coercive steps shall be taken, as the notice says the actor has to leave the country by October 28.